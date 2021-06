You have cast your votes…. ► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS. What an incredible season it was! Now that it has ended we finally have the time to look back at some of the highlights - and there is hardly anything we love more than goals. The 2020/21 season was full of spectacular strikes from stars like Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and many more. We asked you guys to decide your favourite and you have done just that: Valentino Lazaro’s incredible scorpion kick against Bayer Leverkusen is your winner! Pure magic and his first goal for Gladbach. Did you vote for Lazaro as well? Or which other goal was your favourite? Let us know in the comments.