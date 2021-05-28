Cancel
A vigilante 'predator hunter' clashed with police and prosecutors. Now, he's the one facing felony charges.

By Katie Shepherd
SFGate
 28 days ago

For more than two years, Kyle Swanson and his vigilante group have been tricking men in St. Louis to meet in parking lots by posing as children on social media and then live-streaming the confrontations for tens of thousands of followers. Swanson, a bearded and tattooed 30-year-old from Wood River,...

www.sfgate.com
