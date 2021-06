LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you are looking for something to do this weekend, here are your Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. USA Wrestling is excited to announce the 2021 UWW U23 Nationals is being held in Lincoln. The champion in Men’s Freestyle and Greco-Roman for the UWW U23 Nationals will represent Team USA at the UWW U23 World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia in November.