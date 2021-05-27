Business briefs: Riley & Sons acquires Sayre’s

GREENFIELD — The F.C. Tucker Company, Inc. recently opened its new 3,100-square foot office this week at 928 N. State Street. It’s a homecoming of sorts, as the newly renovated facility is two doors down from where Roy Wilson’s family real estate agency was first founded in 1972. Wilson is now one of the eight agents in the new location. The current owner, who is leasing to F.C. Tucker, purchased the property in February 2019. Tucker partnered with the owner to fully renovate the space with an expanded second story, a new interior and new front entrance.