AT HOME WITH MARNI JAMESON: Some advice to florists

Like everything else, the art of flower arranging has its trends, changing over the years to reflect the aesthetics of new generations. Sometimes romantic, wild arrangements are the order of the day, while at other times a richer, more disciplined aesthetic seems to take precedence. As we watch what's going on in the studios of our favourite florists, we've started to notice a particularly contemporary look emerging, characterised by bright colours, peculiarly British flowers, and eccentric, sculptural arrangements. The effect is determinedly maximalist, and we're all in favour of it. We spoke to some of the florists at the forefront of the industry to get their take on the new wave.