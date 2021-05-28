Universal Studios: First looks at DreamWorks Destination, Jurassic World Tribute Store

Theme park rides and IP could be the best hope for filling Disney’s need for new live-action franchise hits, since they hadn’t had one since 2004. Collider is reporting Scarlett Johansson may produce and star in an adaptation of Walt Disney’s theme park ride Tower of Terror. Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4 and Inside Out) will pen the screenplay, although no director is officially or unofficially attached. With her 11-year-run as Black Widow in the MCU coming to an end, Johansson surely realizes that there are far fewer opportunities for studio-backed vehicles than there were at the start of the prior decade. Heck, her attempts to craft an old-school movie-movie ran into controversy over accusations that the real-life protagonist of Rub and Tug was actually a transgender man. That sparked outcry similar to her playing a (non-Japanese) robotic warrior in the flop ($169 million on a $110 million budget) adaptation of Ghost in the Shell.