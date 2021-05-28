Universal Studios: First looks at DreamWorks Destination, Jurassic World Tribute Store
Universal Studios has unveiled twists on two theme-park standbys, the gift shop and the character meet-and-greet. DreamWorks Destination is now in its technical rehearsal phase in the KidZone building that previously was home to the “A Day in the Park with Barney” show. Its bones remain the same: a round stage in the center with audience members surrounding it. There are trees built into three ramps leading up to the stage.www.orlandosentinel.com