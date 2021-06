Former host cities are notorious for leaving Olympic sites abandoned, but two Olympics on from London 2012, the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park appears to have beaten the curse. Hosting the Olympics is considered an honour for a host city, but what happens after the Games leaves town is often more embarrassing. From Rio to Athens and Beijing, it’s easy to find photographs of former swimming pools and Olympic villages fallen into disrepair. What about London? With Tokyo’s games finally taking place this year, we’re now two Games removed. What happened to the venues and the Olympic Park? Did London deliver its games a ‘legacy’ and has it beaten the Olympic curse?