‘Married at First Sight Australia’: Are Jessika Power and Dan Webb Still Together?
Married at First Sight Australia is a fan-favorite television show that has captured the imaginations of American audiences, ever since it premiered on Lifetime in May 2020. A social experiment turned reality television experience, Married at First Sight Australia has become as popular as the U.S. version of the show, and possibly even more so — thanks to a few astonishing differences that make the series really stand out from others in the same franchise. One of the most interesting people to pop up on the show is a contestant named Jessika Power, who became embroiled in extreme controversy and addiction before reemerging as a true survivor.