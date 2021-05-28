‘Married at First Sight Australia’: Are Jessika Power and Dan Webb Still Together?

Season 13 in H-Town is set to be the most diverse one yet. Season 12 of Married at First Sight, while not necessarily the most successful in regards to the couples matched — the majority of the marriages made it with three out of five couples staying married — wound up being the most watched season yet. That probably has a lot to do with the spectacle that was the union of Paige Banks and Chris Williams. Something that may have also been a contributor was it not being clear for a full eight weeks which couples were destined to stay together and which ones would get divorced. Nothing about this last season was really predictable. Lifetime is looking to follow that up with another group of participants they hope will draw in viewers with their love stories and drama as they navigate being married to strangers.