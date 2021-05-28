Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

‘Married at First Sight Australia’: Are Jessika Power and Dan Webb Still Together?

By Christina Nunn
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Married at First Sight Australia is a fan-favorite television show that has captured the imaginations of American audiences, ever since it premiered on Lifetime in May 2020. A social experiment turned reality television experience, Married at First Sight Australia has become as popular as the U.S. version of the show, and possibly even more so — thanks to a few astonishing differences that make the series really stand out from others in the same franchise. One of the most interesting people to pop up on the show is a contestant named Jessika Power, who became embroiled in extreme controversy and addiction before reemerging as a true survivor.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

107K+
Followers
62K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Webb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Married At First Sight#Reality Television#First Sight Australia#American#The Nine Network#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Relationship Adviceheatworld

MAFS Australia star marries AGAIN in secret ceremony

Married At First Sight Australia star Dino Hira has tied the knot to his girlfriend Laurena Law in a surprise wedding ceremony following their whirlwind romance. The Aussie star appeared on the explosive sixth season of the reality show three years ago alongside the likes of Jessika Power, Cyrell Paule and Mike Gunner, which had us all HOOKED when it aired in the UK earlier this year.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Clara & Ryan Plan Vow Renewal in ‘Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now’ (VIDEO)

Wedding bells are ringing once again for Married at First Sight‘s Clara and Ryan as the couple prepares to renew their vows and TV Insider has an exclusive first look. In the special, Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now, Lifetime catches up with the couples from Season 12 to see how they’re faring inside and outside of the marriages they entered into on the show. A special sneak peek clip offers some insight as to where Clara’s mind is at lately.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Meet the 'Married at First Sight' Season 13 Cast From Houston

If you have ever watched a season of Married at First Sight, then you understand that the experiment really does work out for some couples. Of course there are others who just don't end up being compatible or who can't work through their issues, but there have been a handful of couples over the years who have made it beyond the cameras.
JobsTennessee Tribune

Data To Show If Job Hiring Still Upbeat In Australia

BRISBANE, Australia — Treasury chief Steven Kennedy told senators last week many of the people out of work due to the JobKeeper wage subsidy ending should find employment in coming weeks. The latest ANZ job advertisement report for May, due for release on June 7, will outline the strength in...
TV SeriesEssence

'Married At First Sight' Is Headed To Houston And These Are The Black People Looking For Love

Season 13 in H-Town is set to be the most diverse one yet. Season 12 of Married at First Sight, while not necessarily the most successful in regards to the couples matched — the majority of the marriages made it with three out of five couples staying married — wound up being the most watched season yet. That probably has a lot to do with the spectacle that was the union of Paige Banks and Chris Williams. Something that may have also been a contributor was it not being clear for a full eight weeks which couples were destined to stay together and which ones would get divorced. Nothing about this last season was really predictable. Lifetime is looking to follow that up with another group of participants they hope will draw in viewers with their love stories and drama as they navigate being married to strangers.
Family RelationshipsPopculture

'Married at First Sight' Couple Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie Open up About Welcoming Son Declan (Exclusive)

Married at Fight Sight's Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie are "so happy" to finally have son Declan in their arms after welcoming their first child on Feb. 27. The new mom and dad opened up to PopCulture ahead of Wednesday's Couples Cam episode about becoming a family of three, sharing how their own relationship has changed and grown as they've become parents.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Married at First Sight': Briana Fears Vincent Is 'Cheating' in Exclusive 'Couples Cam' Sneak Peek

It's been six months since Briana Myles and Vincent Morales met at the altar on Married at First Sight, and Briana has some concerns about another woman in her husband's life. In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's Couples Cam episode (produced by Kinetic Content), Briana admits she thinks Vincent is "cheating" on her, but it's not quite what you might think.
Animalswhales.org

Rare sighting of large gathering of feeding humpback whales in Australia

A rare sighting of large numbers of humpback whales feeding together off the coast of Australia has been captured on film. Humpbacks usually feed during the austral (southern hemisphere) summer in the cold waters around Antarctica before heading north to breed and give birth in warmer waters. The whales are not thought to feed much during their migration.
TV SeriesPosted by
Syracuse.com

‘Married at First Sight: Couple’s Cam’ premieres on Lifetime: How to watch for free, live stream, TV channel, time

Fans are getting another season of updates from their favorite “Married at First Sight” couples post-wedding with “Married at First Sight: Couple’s Cam.”. The spinoff series, filmed entirely by the couples, will premiere its third season June 2 at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PDT) on Lifetime. You can also watch the show on FuboTV, Philo and Sling.
Worldnewpaper24.com

‘Fearless’ Dan Christian ideally suited to Australia’s T20 World Cup wants – NEWPAPER24

‘Fearless’ Dan Christian ideally suited to Australia’s T20 World Cup wants. Thirty-eight-year-old Christian, who final performed for Australia in 2017, was certainly one of six gamers added to the big preliminary squad forward of the excursions of the West Indies and Bangladesh with the expectation that numerous these concerned within the IPL will make themselves unavailable for the journey.
WorldESPN

Dan Christian called up to Australia's preliminary white-ball squad

Dan Christian has been added to the initial Australia white-ball squad ahead of the tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh. The selectors have brought in six further names to the large preliminary group of players, which indicates that a number of those who had been part of the IPL before it was suspended are unlikely to make the trip.
InternetEngadget

Twitter Blue subscriptions launch in Canada and Australia first

Twitter has finally confirmed its plans to offer monthly subscriptions in its app. The company’s new “Twitter Blue” service, which gives users access to “exclusive” features for a few bucks a month, is launching in Canada and Australia, the company announced. For now, Twitter Blue adds only a handful of...