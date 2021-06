Very Warm To Hot Humid Weather Begins This Weekend. Weather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. Very Warm To Hot Humid Weather Begins This Weekend. We are at the beginning of what will be a very warm to hot period of weather and we can say goodbye to the low humidity. That process has begun to day. Sunshine covers much of the region from Eastern Pennsylvania through New Jersey and the Hudson Valley. Clouds along the coast of Southern New England and Long Island are pulling away to the east as skies go partly sunny there this afternoon. Dew points are still reasonable but that will change as the southwest flow strengthens tonight and over the weekend. Temperatures this afternoon will top in the upper 70s to lower 80s with readings just a bit cooler along south and east facing shorelines.