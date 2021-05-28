Cancel
Politics

Tsipras Is Afraid of the Judgment of the Expatriates

By Συντάκτης: By Antonis H. Diamataris
thenationalherald.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe debate that took place in Parliament on the right of Hellenes Abroad to vote was good and useful, despite its negative result.It is useful for the nation to discuss issues in Parliament that concern expatriates. It is useful to the nation for Greek society to be informed about them, to feel close to the members of the wider Hellenic family who are located outside of Greece.It is useful to the nation because it contributes to the awakening of society regarding the substance and the extent of the Greek Nation.However, it should be crystal clear that there is only one...

www.thenationalherald.com
