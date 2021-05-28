How To Remove Moss From Roof For Good

When removing asbestos from the Intercontinental Hotel in Prague, the construction company adheres to the law and the rules for handling hazardous materials. On the web This was stated by the Prague Hygiene Station, which conducted two on-site investigations focused on asbestos removal. The actions of the Metrostav company, which provides reconstruction to the owners of the hotel, were criticized by some local residents, associations or the former mayor of Prague 1 Pavel Čižinský (Prague 1 Sobě). When removing asbestos from the Intercontinental Hotel in Prague, the construction company adheres to the law and the rules for handling hazardous materials. On the web This was stated by the Prague Hygiene Station, which conducted two on-site investigations focused on asbestos removal. The actions of the Metrostav company, which provides reconstruction to the owners of the hotel, were criticized by some local residents, associations or the former mayor of Prague 1 Pavel Čižinský (Prague 1 Sobě).