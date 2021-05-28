North Central College awarded grant to help expand, diversify study abroad program
When Rachel Birkley was an undergraduate at North Central College, she was one of only a few students in her education program to study abroad. Spending a semester in Spain was life-changing for the 2018 graduate, who now works as an education-abroad coordinator for the Naperville college's Center for Global Education. So upon learning of a federal grant that could help North Central lay the groundwork for a more robust and sustainable program, she and her colleagues jumped at the opportunity to apply.