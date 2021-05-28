Cancel
Naperville, IL

North Central College awarded grant to help expand, diversify study abroad program

By Lauren Rohr
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 20 days ago

When Rachel Birkley was an undergraduate at North Central College, she was one of only a few students in her education program to study abroad. Spending a semester in Spain was life-changing for the 2018 graduate, who now works as an education-abroad coordinator for the Naperville college's Center for Global Education. So upon learning of a federal grant that could help North Central lay the groundwork for a more robust and sustainable program, she and her colleagues jumped at the opportunity to apply.

