North Central College awarded grant to help expand, diversify study abroad program

After an international search, the University of Portland has named Maraina Montgomery, Director of Studies Abroad, effective July 1. “Maraina brings her deep commitment to access, inclusion, diversity, and equity to everything she does. Her authenticity, passion, and commitment to holistic international education aligns ever so well with our mission here at UP.” said Eddie Contreras, Assistant Provost for International Education, Diversity, and Inclusion. “Our search committee, which included representatives from the College of Arts and Sciences and each professional school, felt that Maraina would thrive in this role and generate new ideas and engaging perspectives to this important aspect of the undergraduate experience at UP.”