Hyundai and Kia are clearly rivals, albeit sibling rivals. The two brands feature overlapping offerings, each with a distinct character and design. This competition is proving very good for consumers with an eye for style, as the two brands trade bleeding-edge design broadsides. Take, for instance, the Hyundai Ioniq 5's neo-retro vibe. Kia's EV6 rides on the same platform, with an equally avant-garde look—but much sleeker. The EV6 is part of Kia's forward-looking "Opposites United" design philosophy. Kia's electric SUV may have forged this design language, but the brand new 2023 Kia Sportage is going to be its crucible.