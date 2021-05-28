Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Go Go Sonic Rangers, Because That's Likely the Game's Name

By Liam Croft
pushsquare.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, SEGA announced a brand new Sonic the Hedgehog game coming to PlayStation 5 and PS4 next year, but then stopped short of giving it an official name. Fans initially speculated Sonic Zap could be the title before a more devious bunch took a look through the teaser trailer's innards and discovered references to a Sonic Rangers. It's this name that appears to be what SEGA will be using when the game eventually rolls around, further solidified by the fact that Eurogamer received a press release containing that very title.

www.pushsquare.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Console#Sonic The Hedgehog#Sega#Sonic Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cats
News Break
Netflix
Related
Video Gamesgeekspin.co

There’s going to be a new Marvel and Borderlands game from 2K games

Publisher 2K Games recently had its E3 announcements leaked online and these have now been confirmed. Appearing on a Reddit post, the supposed games that the company could be announcing include a Borderlands spin-off with Tiny Tina as the lead, a Marvel game, and an action game that’s still in early development.
Video Gamesnewpaper24.com

Nintendo Direct E3 2021 leak: Zelda thirty fifth Anniversary information seems to be FINALLY coming | Gaming | Leisure – NEWPAPER24

Nintendo Direct E3 2021 leak: Zelda thirty fifth Anniversary information seems to be FINALLY coming | Gaming | Leisure. @TheBY2K later stated the posters are paying homage to the art work used for Zelda’s thirtieth anniversary, which has added gasoline to the rumours that information on the most recent anniversary could possibly be dropping within the subsequent Direct.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin E3 Trailer; Switch Demo coming June 25

During Capcom's E3 2021 showcase, a new trailer was shown for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, giving a thorough overview of the story-based RPG. Additionally, the publisher announced that a free trial version will be available on June 25 for Nintendo Switch, and progress made from the demo can be transferred to the full game when it launches on July 2. A demo for the Steam version will also be available, but not until the game's release date on July 9.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Planned for 2022 Release

We hoped it would happen and we were not disappointed: Nintendo showed new footage of the upcoming sequel to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, including some new gameplay. Not only did we get to see the new character designs (albeit not in great detail) but we also got a tentative release date of 2022. While the footage was not very comprehensive, I suspect Nintendo knew fans would be beyond disappointed if another E3 went by without us seeing anything.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

République (stealth adventure game) announced for Nintendo Switch

During the Limited Run Games showcase at E3 2021, Camouflaj announced that République (a stealth adventure game) is headed to the Nintendo Switch. This edition of the game will incude a commentary track revealing secrets about the game development (which was rather tumultuous). It will be available digitally via the Nintendo eShop and physically via Limited Run Games.
Video GamesKotaku

Zelda 35th Anniversary Game & Watch Revealed By Nintendo

As part of its celebration of The Legend of Zelda’s 35th anniversary, Nintendo announced at E3 2021 a special Game & Watch system with three classic games from the long-running franchise: the 1986 original, its polarizing sequel The Adventure of Link, and the Game Boy version of Link’s Awakening. It will be available on November 12.
Tennispushsquare.com

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Targets PS5, PS4

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania will target PlayStation 5 and PS4, and here’s your first look at the game’s box art and gameplay screenshots. Assets appeared on Twitter earlier today, but SEGA has yet to acknowledge the release. This is the second time the arcade puzzler has leaked, with ratings boards also corroborating its existence earlier in the year.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

E3 2021 Preview – B.ARK

Of all games I had the chance of preview during this unusual version of E3, none of them have managed to impress me like Tic Toc Games‘ B.ARK did. I will be very upfront and admit I had never heard of the game prior to this event, but a few elements caught my attention right from the get-go. Namely the art style and, well, the fact it’s a bullet hell shooter, which is one of my favorite genres out there. I had the chance to talk to some of the game’s developers and learn more about this adorable sh’mup.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Nintendo Announces Metroid Dread, The Latest Main 2D Metroid Game

Well, it’s officially the fourth anniversary of Nintendo’s E3 announcement of Metroid Prime 4. And at their Nintendo Direct presentation today during E3, we were all expecting/hoping for an update on the game. They were quick to reassure us that it was still in development, but to tide us over, they had another Metroid game to give us. Cut to a trailer showing Samus and the title of…Metroid 5??? Then cut to footage of classic 2D Metroid gameplay, with the reveal that this is the fifth entry in the main series after the original game, Return of Samus, Super Metroid, and Fusion. It’s name? Metroid Dread.
Video Gameswhatsthebest.co.uk

All 12 games featured in the E3 2021 Indie Showcase

The E3 2021 indie showcase was a very short affair, lasting only 15 minutes. However, squeezed in that time frame, we were given plenty to think about and add to our Steam wishlists. In all, 12 video games were showcased. Though a diverse list of games, there is somewhat of...
Video GamesEngadget

'Metroid Dread' gets resurrected on the Switch this fall

We already knew Metroid Prime 4 was on its way, but Nintendo had an even bigger bomb to drop on us during today’s Nintendo Direct: Metroid Dread, the first new 2D side-scrolling Metroid game in 19 years. And it already has a release date — October 8th, 2021. Long-time fans...