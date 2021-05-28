Go Go Sonic Rangers, Because That's Likely the Game's Name

Of all games I had the chance of preview during this unusual version of E3, none of them have managed to impress me like Tic Toc Games‘ B.ARK did. I will be very upfront and admit I had never heard of the game prior to this event, but a few elements caught my attention right from the get-go. Namely the art style and, well, the fact it’s a bullet hell shooter, which is one of my favorite genres out there. I had the chance to talk to some of the game’s developers and learn more about this adorable sh’mup.