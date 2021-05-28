Go Go Sonic Rangers, Because That's Likely the Game's Name
Yesterday, SEGA announced a brand new Sonic the Hedgehog game coming to PlayStation 5 and PS4 next year, but then stopped short of giving it an official name. Fans initially speculated Sonic Zap could be the title before a more devious bunch took a look through the teaser trailer's innards and discovered references to a Sonic Rangers. It's this name that appears to be what SEGA will be using when the game eventually rolls around, further solidified by the fact that Eurogamer received a press release containing that very title.www.pushsquare.com