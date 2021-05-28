RICHMOND FIREFIGHTERS RECEIVE TACTICAL VESTS

(Richmond, IN)--It’s a piece of equipment that, years ago, most would have considered unnecessary for firefighters. On Thursday, though, the Richmond Fire Department received shipment of tactical vests – much like those worn by police officers. In a social media post, the fire department said that it’s a different world now and they want to make sure those saving lives on a daily basis are protected. The department has worked on obtaining the vests for the last couple of years.