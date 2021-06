The free transfer that brought Aaron Ramsey to Turin two summers ago is definitely one of the bigger misses Juventus have had in the mercato of late. The Wales international has never managed to settle in at Coverciano. Injuries have kept him off the field for long stretches, and he’s never managed consistent success while he was on it. After a terrific start in the 2020-21 season opener against Sampdoria, he never got anywhere close to that level again, and by the end of the season he had fallen severely out of favor with Andrea Pirlo. Over the last three months of the year he only started three times, and after the late-season draw against Fiorentina in April he didn’t appear again.