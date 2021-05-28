COVID-19 VACCINATIONS IN WAYNE COUNTY DROP SHARPLY

(Wayne County, IN)--There’s been a sharp drop in the number of Wayne County residents who have become fully vaccinated from Covid-19 in the last week. 245 Wayne County residents became fully vaccinated this week. That’s down by nearly 50% from the week before. There are now just over 22,000 local residents to be fully vaccinated. That’s just over a third of the population. Franklin County continues to have one of the worst vaccination rates in the state. Only two counties have lower vaccination rates than Franklin.