Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wayne County, IN

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS IN WAYNE COUNTY DROP SHARPLY

By Jeff Lane
1017thepoint.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Wayne County, IN)--There’s been a sharp drop in the number of Wayne County residents who have become fully vaccinated from Covid-19 in the last week. 245 Wayne County residents became fully vaccinated this week. That’s down by nearly 50% from the week before. There are now just over 22,000 local residents to be fully vaccinated. That’s just over a third of the population. Franklin County continues to have one of the worst vaccination rates in the state. Only two counties have lower vaccination rates than Franklin.

1017thepoint.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
Wayne County, IN
Government
County
Wayne County, IN
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Wayne County, IN
Health
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Indiana Vaccines
Wayne County, IN
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Vaccinations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US drops lawsuit, closes probe over Bolton book

The Justice Department (DOJ) is dropping its lawsuit and criminal investigation related to former White House national security adviser John Bolton ’s memoir, which attracted the ire of former President Trump due to its critical account of his administration. Two people familiar with the matter told The New York Times...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Associated Press

Editors of Hong Kong newspaper arrested under security law

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police used a sweeping national security law Thursday to arrest five editors and executives of a pro-democracy newspaper on charges of colluding with foreign powers — the first time the legislation has been used against the press in yet another sign of an intensifying crackdown by Chinese authorities in the city long known for its freedoms.
EconomyPosted by
NBC News

Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week despite an ongoing recovery in the U.S. employment market, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended June 12 totaled 412,000, compared to the previous week’s 375,000. That was the highest number since May 15. Economists surveyed...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics

June 17 (Reuters) - Spain's Rafa Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Thursday, saying he took the decision after consultations with his team. "I have decided not to participate at this year's Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo," Nadal said on Twitter.