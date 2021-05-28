Cancel
Salisbury, CT

Salisbury Bank executive selected for New Leaders award

countytimes.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY — Aidan Gilligan, a vice president and commercial loan officer at Salisbury Bank and Trust Company, has been selected to receive the New Leaders in Banking Award. Over the last few months, the Connecticut Bankers Association (CBA) and Connecticut Banking magazine asked bankers throughout Connecticut to nominate their peers for the leadership award. Nominees must work at a CBA member bank, be an outstanding employee, manager, or business leader, and be making a notable impact within their bank and community.

www.countytimes.com
