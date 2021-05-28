RHS BASKETBALL PLAYER ARRESTED FOR HAVING GUN IN SCHOOL

(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond High School boys basketball player was arrested on Wednesday after bringing a gun to school. Details of the incident were released Thursday. It began when two players returned to the inside of the school smelling of marijuana. One of the players was searched and an unloaded handgun was found in a backpack. No ammunition was found. The boy was taken to a juvenile detention center in Muncie. His name is not being released because of his age. The player was one of several brought to the city for basketball in the last couple of years. Wednesday’s incident was the latest in a series of allegations surrounding the program recently that include recruited players living unsupervised in a rented home on South West 3rd. Earlier this year, one coach in the program was fired as part of a criminal investigation.