Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, IN

RHS BASKETBALL PLAYER ARRESTED FOR HAVING GUN IN SCHOOL

By Jeff Lane
1017thepoint.com
 20 days ago

(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond High School boys basketball player was arrested on Wednesday after bringing a gun to school. Details of the incident were released Thursday. It began when two players returned to the inside of the school smelling of marijuana. One of the players was searched and an unloaded handgun was found in a backpack. No ammunition was found. The boy was taken to a juvenile detention center in Muncie. His name is not being released because of his age. The player was one of several brought to the city for basketball in the last couple of years. Wednesday’s incident was the latest in a series of allegations surrounding the program recently that include recruited players living unsupervised in a rented home on South West 3rd. Earlier this year, one coach in the program was fired as part of a criminal investigation.

1017thepoint.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Richmond, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Muncie, IN
Sports
Muncie, IN
Basketball
Richmond, IN
Sports
City
Muncie, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Richmond, IN
Education
Muncie, IN
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Basketball Player#Rhs#Richmond High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US drops lawsuit, closes probe over Bolton book

The Justice Department (DOJ) is dropping its lawsuit and criminal investigation related to former White House national security adviser John Bolton ’s memoir, which attracted the ire of former President Trump due to its critical account of his administration. Two people familiar with the matter told The New York Times...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Associated Press

Editors of Hong Kong newspaper arrested under security law

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police used a sweeping national security law Thursday to arrest five editors and executives of a pro-democracy newspaper on charges of colluding with foreign powers — the first time the legislation has been used against the press in yet another sign of an intensifying crackdown by Chinese authorities in the city long known for its freedoms.
EconomyPosted by
NBC News

Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week despite an ongoing recovery in the U.S. employment market, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended June 12 totaled 412,000, compared to the previous week’s 375,000. That was the highest number since May 15. Economists surveyed...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics

June 17 (Reuters) - Spain's Rafa Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Thursday, saying he took the decision after consultations with his team. "I have decided not to participate at this year's Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo," Nadal said on Twitter.