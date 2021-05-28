Create an emergency fund with Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has issued an order allocating financial assistance to children who have lost their parents and guardians in the Covid pandemic in the state. The order states that children who lost both their parents and those who lost their guardians will be eligible for financial assistance. — Rs.2000 / - each from the fund of the Department of Women and Child Development will be deposited every month in the joint account in the name of the child and the present guardian of the child till the age of 18 years. A fixed deposit of Rs 3 lakh will be started in the name of these children. The Finance Department will provide the necessary funds for this purpose.