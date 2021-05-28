Create an emergency fund with Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

A version of this article was published in the June 2021 issue of Morningstar FundInvestor. Download a complimentary copy of FundInvestor by visiting the website. Following a rebound over the last nine months of 2020, emerging-markets bonds have had a shaky start to 2021. The JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified Index, which tracks U.S.-dollar-denominated emerging-markets sovereign debt, dropped 4.5% during the first quarter under pressure from rising U.S. rates and inflation concerns. While the index has begun to climb back as rates have stabilized and global growth expectations have improved, it remains in negative territory, with a 0.5% fall over the year to date through June 18, 2021. Weakness in emerging-markets currencies relative to the U.S. dollar has left local-currency emerging-markets sovereign debt worse off; the JPMorgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index declined 3.8% over the same period.