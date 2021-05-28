Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Hot and still dry but weekend rain, storms possible

By Rich Jones
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 19 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl — The heat and humidity is ramping up today and into the weekend.

“It will be the fifth straight day at or above 90 degrees, but the record is 50 so we’ve got a long ways to go to get to that and we won’t make it this time around with this stretch of 90 degree temperatures, I’m happy to say”, said Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

There will be a widely scattered afternoon shower for Saturday and a few isolated showers or thunderstorms Sunday and on Memorial Day. We’ll see somewhat better coverage of rain, about 50% of the area, on Monday.

Buresh says the tendency next week will be for onshore flow with some showers near the coast in the morning, and scattered showers and storms inland in the afternoon. But he says it will be spotty rainfall totals overall.

Temps will be “cooler” with highs in the mid 80s through next week.

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
