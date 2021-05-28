National ‘Don’t FRY-Day’ with Dr. Mirwat S. Sami, MD

One of the biggest weapons in the dermatological arsenal, sunscreen is a crucial step in any skin care routine. Its benefits are both functional and cosmetic. Not only does regular sunscreen application reduce risk for skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma and melanoma, it also prevents the development of such hallmarks of aging as liver spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. But slathering on the Coppertone isn’t the only way you can stave off sun damage. In what may come as a surprise, your diet also plays a significant role in skin health. Essentially, eating to maintain your youthful glow “comes down to staying well-hydrated … and having a healthy, mostly whole foods- [and] mostly plant-based diet as opposed to trying to drink and supplement your way to health,” Dr. Doris Day, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and a clinical associate professor of dermatology at New York University Langone Medical Center, tells TZR.