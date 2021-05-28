Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Amazon’s Memorial Day Home Sale Is Full of Rare Finds, from a $100 Robot Vacuum to Le Creuset Discounts

By Christina Butan
Posted by 
People
People
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. No matter what your Memorial Day plans are — whether you're hitting the beach, having an intimate family barbeque, or simply relaxing on your day off — shopping may not be top of mind, but it should at least be on your radar. After all, Memorial Day weekend typically comes with some of the best discounts of the season, especially on home essentials.

people.com
People

People

104K+
Followers
26K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Memorial Day#Discounts#Cordless Vacuum#Yeedi#Roomba#Orig#Moosoo#Pack#Nespresso#Rubbermaid#Qt#Piece#Amazon Com Shop#People S Shopping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
InternetPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Amazon Announces 2021 Prime Days — Biggest Discounts Of The Year

It’s official, Prime Day 2021 is slated for June 21 and 22 this year!. It is the biggest two days of the year for online shopping, but you have to be an Amazon Prime member. How good are the deals on Amazon Prime Day? Last year, there was nearly $1.4 billion in savings up for grabs. This year, some of the hottest items will be an Echo Show for $249, an Amazon Fire TV for only 99 bucks and the Echo Buds (which is the competitor against the Apple AirPods) for only $129.
ShoppingPosted by
People

Only Prime Members Can Redeem These Hidden Discounts Ahead of Amazon’s Biggest Sale of the Year

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Good news for Prime members: Prime Day, Amazon's biggest sale of the year, will take place on June 21 and 22, which is the earliest in the calendar year that it's ever been. But there's no need to wait until the two-day event to start saving: We found a way to get hundreds of early Prime deals right now.
ElectronicsBGR

Amazon’s early Prime Day Roomba discounts just got even deeper

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Robot vacuums have become so popular over the past few years and we couldn’t be happier to see it happen. Why? Well, it’s really quite simple. The skyrocketing popularity of autonomous vacuum cleaners means that there is definitely something out there for everyone because so many different brands have entered the space with new offerings. It doesn’t matter whether you want to spend as little as possible on something basic or you have a huge budget and you want all the bells and whistles. In either case, the bottom line is that there are countless great options out there for you — and we’re here to help you find the perfect fit for your needs.
Shoppingmobilesyrup.com

Huawei discounts its Watch lineup on Amazon for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is fast approaching, and we know picking out a meaningful gift for Dad can be difficult. Huawei Canada has put together a limited-time promotion that slashes the prices on several of its watches on Amazon:. Here is the complete list of Huawei’s smartwatches on sale:. MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate...
Shoppingknowtechie.com

Amazon’s Prime Day sale is returning on June 21 and 22

Amazon Prime Day is coming back. The online store’s mega sale is making its way back this summer after it was postponed last year due to the pandemic. The company announced this year’s Prime Day sales earlier this week. This year’s sale is set for June 21 and 22. Before...
ElectronicsAllentown Morning Call

Best robot vacuums of 2021

Robot vacuums work in conjunction with traditional vacuum cleaners to keep carpets and hard floors clean. Using built-in technology and mapping features, they operate mostly independently of their owner. Easy to use, convenient and quiet, these machines are a great addition to any household. But when it comes to deciding...
ElectronicsBGR

Every single one of TP-Link’s hottest Kasa smart home gadgets is discounted at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Now that Prime Day 2021 is official, there are two exciting things that Amazon shoppers have to look forward to. Yes, the first is the fact that we now know exactly when Amazon plans to host its massive annual sales event with millions of deals that are available exclusively to Prime members. As we told you in the middle of the night the second Amazon announced it, Prime Day 2021 takes place on June 21 and June 22 this year! All the information you need to know can be found in our earlier coverage, including a preview of Amazon’s upcoming deals, opportunities to score free Amazon credit to spend on Prime Day, and all the links you need to know to find the hottest Prime Day deals on Amazon’s site this year. After Prime Day was delayed from June all the way until October last year due to the pandemic, bargain hunters were super excited to learn that Amazon’s huge summer sale will actually take place in the summertime again this year. Don’t forget to sign up now for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime if you’re not already a member. That way, you can shop all of Amazon’s hottest deals of Prime Day 2021 without paying a penny for Prime!
ElectronicsApartment Therapy

This Robot Vacuum Cleans My Floors Flawlessly — and AT Readers Get a Discount!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. You may have heard that robots are coming to take our jobs, and I, for one, couldn’t be happier — at least where housework is concerned. I hate sweeping and vacuuming, so I’m completely content to let a robot vacuum take these chores off my plate. Finding a good one can be tricky, though. I’ve had robot vacuums before, and it irked me to no end watching them retracing the same path over and over and over, while apparently, not even noticing other parts of the floor that needed to be cleaned. But then I discovered the Neato D8 Intelligent Robot Vacuum, which lets you map out exactly where it should go to make cleaning more efficient.
ShoppingPosted by
SPY

Sur La Table Sale: Save Up To 50% on All-Clad, Le Creuset

Sur La Table is having an amazing sale right now, offering up to 50% off cookware, cutlery, decor, knives and more. This is a great sale for all of your kitchenware needs, especially if you’re looking to upgrade or add a few new utensils to your existing repertoire. When it...
Electronicsigeekphone.com

Best budget vacuum: The iRobot Roomba 675 and Yeedi k650 robot vacuum

If you haven’t owned any robot vacuum before, it will come as a pleasant surprise to know that robot vacuums are a blessing to people who don’t want to vacuum their house every single day. They automate the process of vacuuming your floors, and you don’t even have to worry about recharging them as they conveniently return to their charging docks. They keep your house neat, take care of all the crumbs and bits of food you might be dropping on the floor, as well as the allergens that make you sneeze all the time.
Shoppingmedicalmarketreport.com

Amazon announces Dates For This Year’s Prime Day, Customers Can Expect Huge Discounts On Wide Range Of Products

Amazon Prime Day sale for the year 2021 will take place on June 21 and June 22, the company officially announced. The company’s annual shopping holiday is again not going to be held in July. Traditionally, Amazon has been organising the shopping extravaganza in mid-July. However, last year it had shifted the event to October because of the coronavirus pandemic. The company has recently hinted that it will most likely organize this year’s Prime Day in the second quarter. Amazon is holding Prime Day since 2015. Most of the offers available during the event are exclusively Prime members. One year Prime membership costs USD 120 and offers access to movies, music, TV shows, and free home delivery.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Roborock's Most Popular Robot Vacuums Will Be Cheaper Than Ever On Prime Day!

Now that we know when Amazon Prime Day is happening this year, we are starting to get a good idea of what kind of sales we can see on Prime Day. And that includes Roborock. Roborock has shared with us the prices for some of its most popular robot vacuums, and they are pretty juicy. Including the biggest discount ever on the Roborock E4 Mop, S6 Pure and the S6 MaxV. So if you’ve had your eye on any of these, Prime Day is going to be the day to pick one up.
Electronicsgoodhousekeeping.com

The Best Amazon Prime Day Vacuum Deals of 2021

Let's face it: After spending almost a year inside — and tidying up our homes a lot more than we ever thought we would — it might be time to replace our go-to cleaning appliances. Buying a brand-new vacuum may seem like a big investment but, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, it's possible to get a great bang for your buck.