Bay County, FL

Butter me up and cover me in gravy! Who has the best biscuits in Bay County?

News Herald
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY — Locals have their favorite breakfast and brunch spots from town to the beach, but let's just get right down to business — who has the best biscuits?. While Beau's: Meat & Two + BBQ (2304 Thomas Drive) in Panama City Beach is closed for breakfast amid a shortage of employees and other challenges — rising costs and supply shortages in the restaurant industry — Chef Chris Infinger isn't asking fans to forgo Beau's biscuits.

