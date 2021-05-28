Butter me up and cover me in gravy! Who has the best biscuits in Bay County?

PANAMA CITY — Locals have their favorite breakfast and brunch spots from town to the beach, but let's just get right down to business — who has the best biscuits?. While Beau's: Meat & Two + BBQ (2304 Thomas Drive) in Panama City Beach is closed for breakfast amid a shortage of employees and other challenges — rising costs and supply shortages in the restaurant industry — Chef Chris Infinger isn't asking fans to forgo Beau's biscuits.