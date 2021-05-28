Severe storms bring damaging tornado, hail to parts of the Great Plains, U.S.

Effective: 2021-06-25 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Branch FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan, including the following areas, in northern Indiana, Noble and Steuben. In southwest Michigan, Branch. * Through Sunday morning * Heavy rain has already fallen over portions of the watch area. Another round of heavy rain is expected tonight with an additional 1 to 2 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible. * Areal flooding is also possible. People living in flood prone locations, such as near creeks, low spots, and poor drainage areas may be impacted.