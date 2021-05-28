Severe storms bring damaging tornado, hail to parts of the Great Plains, U.S.
Severe thunderstorms, hail, and tornadoes caused significant damage to properties in parts of the Great Plains, U.S., on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, particularly affecting Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, and Texas. WIdely scattered severe thunderstorms are forecast to develop over the southwestern Plains and the Mid-Atlantic, with further hail and wind damage possible in southwest Texas, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned Friday, May 28.watchers.news