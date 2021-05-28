Cancel
Severe storms bring damaging tornado, hail to parts of the Great Plains, U.S.

By Julie Celestial
watchers.news
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere thunderstorms, hail, and tornadoes caused significant damage to properties in parts of the Great Plains, U.S., on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, particularly affecting Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, and Texas. WIdely scattered severe thunderstorms are forecast to develop over the southwestern Plains and the Mid-Atlantic, with further hail and wind damage possible in southwest Texas, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned Friday, May 28.

