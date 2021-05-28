Culver-Union Township Public Library Courtyard Renovation Project on Schedule

The Township of Shaler Zoning Hearing Board will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 7:30 PM in the Township Municipal Building, 300 Wetzel Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116. Case One is an Appeal submitted by Sean Belajac requesting a variance from Chapter 225-25(c) Front Yard Depth of 1 ft. 6 in. by 5 ft. to construct a 6 ft. 6 in. by 17 ft. front porch located at 108 Delaware Drive, Allegheny County Parcel #434-N-144, in the Township R-2 Limited One-Family Residential District. Case Two is an appeal submitted by Christopher and Lisa Rengers requesting a variance from Chapter 225-24(C) for a 2.12 ft. by 12 ft. front building line variance to construct a 10 ft. by 24 ft. front porch located at 111 Crestwood Drive, Allegheny County Parcel #354-N-206, in the Township R-1 Limited One-Family Residential District. Case Three is an appeal submitted by G & B Consulting Partners LLC/William Stolze requesting a variance from Chapter 225-21 to allow for the construction of a self-storage facility located at 840 Butler Street, Allegheny County Parcel #222-A-246 in the Township GC - General Commercial District.