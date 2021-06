CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.