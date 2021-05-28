Cancel
Laurel County, KY

Corbin Man Killed In Laurel County Crash

By Dave Begley
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Travis Napier along with K-9/Shift Sgt. Gary Mehler , K-9 Deputy Jake Miller and Major Chuck Johnson were called out to a single vehicle crash on KY 312 in the Keavy area. Deputies say apparently a 1992 red Ford pickup was traveling east on KY 312 when it left the road hitting a tree. The driver, 55-year-old Damon Longsworth of Corbin, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner’s Office. Also assisting at the scene: Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Keavy Volunteer Fire Department, and the Laurel County Coroner’s Office.

