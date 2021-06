MUNICH (AP) — The president of the German Olympic Sports Confederation is not standing for re-election in December after bowing to internal and external pressure over its leadership crisis. The confederation says that Alfons Hörmann has decided to step down after eight years in charge, rather than await the results of a vote of confidence due to be held at an extraordinary general meeting in September. The leadership crisis was triggered in May by an anonymous letter from a group of confederation employees. They accused Hörmann and top management officials of creating a “climate of fear” at the headquarters in Frankfurt.