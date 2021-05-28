City Of London Town Center Concert Series Starts June 4th

Murphys, CA…This week The Watering Hole kicks off our Free Concert Series, most Thursdays from 5-7 and Sundays 1-3. Plan B will start rocking at 5 this Thursday, and the Highway 4 Blues Band will play on Sunday. Music is on the lawn. There is limited seating, so feel free to bring a blanket or lawn chair. Also, on many Thursdays we have a Featured Local Brewery. This Thursday, we will have several special taps from Last Call in Oakdale, and representatives from the brewery will be on hand in the afternoon and evening. The full Summer schedule is posted in the Events section of our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/The-Watering-Hole-101830047953067/events. See our menu, location, and hours on the website: https://murphyswateringhole.com/#