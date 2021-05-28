Bourbon Town Council Reviews Sidewalk Replacement List

The Bourbon Town Council members reviewed the 2021 sidewalk plan when they met last week. The plan includes the repair or replacement of sidewalks on the east side of South Main Street from the railroad tracks to Jackson Street, at 404 S. Main Street, 204 North Harris Street to Sunset, East Sunset from the alley to the north side of Thayer, North Harris from Florence to Pine on the east side, and on the southside of East College from Main to North Harris.