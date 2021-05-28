The Peach Truck Is Coming To Owensboro & They’re Bringing Pecans Too!

It's so hard to believe it has been just under two years since sweet and spunky, Roxie Pickrell left this world. Her family has done an amazing job keeping her legacy alive. Remembering Roxie is easy for anyone who met her. She radiated a light that was totally unique to her. Her life's journey was put to a halt when a brain tumor was discovered at just 13-years-old. She would undergo extensive surgery to have the tumor removed in hopes of recovery. Roxie never recovered and was laid to rest in November 2019. Owensboro has made a valiant effort to remember Roxie in ways like the Roxie Pickrell Annual Fundraiser which raised money for Puzzle Pieces, a Zumbathon, T-shirts, Purvida Bracelets and the Plastic Cap Collection for memory benches. Proceeds from the Run will go to the Boulware Mission. Cathy will be competing in Dancing With Our Stars.