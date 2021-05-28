Cancel
Owensboro, KY

The Peach Truck Is Coming To Owensboro & They're Bringing Pecans Too!

By Angel Welsh
KISS 106
KISS 106
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Angel here! Fresh Peaches scream summertime to me. I always love when the Peach Truck rolls into town. We have the tour schedule right here. The Peach Truck will be at Tractor Supply here in Owensboro in June and July and you can place your pre-orders now so you don't miss out.

KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
794K+
Views
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

PetsPosted by
KISS 106

Meet Dunbar: Our SPARKY Pet of the Week [Photo]

Every week on the morning show we showcase a special pup that is searching for a FUREVER home you all are going to fall in love with Dunbar. She is a 2-year-old spayed malamute and may not play well with others and could use some training. She loves people. She is working.
French Lick, INPosted by
KISS 106

French Lick Scenic Railway’s Dinosaur Adventure Train Returns

French Lick Scenic Railway is hosting a Dinosaur Adventure Train for the kiddos to enjoy!. Recently, French Lick Scenic Railway announced the return of the Polar Express Train Ride in 2021, which you can find more information on by clicking here. However, the news from the French Lick Scenic Railway doesn't stop there. They have announced that they will be bringing back the Dinosaur Adventure Train this summer as well!
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

Carnival Rides Coming To Eastland Mall This Month

You'll be able to enjoy more than just shopping at Eastland Mall this month. Carnival rides are coming!. I know that I am not the only one who misses fairs/carnivals. The pandemic has caused these things to be basically nonexistent for over a year. These are things that we unknowingly took for granted and didn't realize how much we really loved them until they were gone. Now, things are slowly starting to get back to normal. Area fairs will be returning next month, and some carnivals are scheduled to go on as planned this year.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
KISS 106

Benefit Run for Roxie Pickrell Happening This Summer in Owensboro

It's so hard to believe it has been just under two years since sweet and spunky, Roxie Pickrell left this world. Her family has done an amazing job keeping her legacy alive. Remembering Roxie is easy for anyone who met her. She radiated a light that was totally unique to her. Her life's journey was put to a halt when a brain tumor was discovered at just 13-years-old. She would undergo extensive surgery to have the tumor removed in hopes of recovery. Roxie never recovered and was laid to rest in November 2019. Owensboro has made a valiant effort to remember Roxie in ways like the Roxie Pickrell Annual Fundraiser which raised money for Puzzle Pieces, a Zumbathon, T-shirts, Purvida Bracelets and the Plastic Cap Collection for memory benches. Proceeds from the Run will go to the Boulware Mission. Cathy will be competing in Dancing With Our Stars.
PetsPosted by
KISS 106

It Takes a Village Looking for a home for a Polydactyl Kitten

Do you know what a polydactyl cat is? Sometimes these special cats are referred to as "Hemingway cats" as famous writer Ernest Hemingway loved them. So what makes these cats so special? Well, polydactylism is a condition where the cat has an abnormal number of toes on its paws. They have more than normal cats.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
KISS 106

Full List of Churches Hosting Fun Summer Vacation Bible School in Owensboro

Summertime in Owensboro means several churches will be gearing up for Vacation Bible School. We have the list of VBS camps happening in June and July. Angel here and I attended vacation bible school from the time I was a very little girl. I have some of the best memories of getting to meet new friends and learn about God. My boys have always loved attending and when they were little we would gather a list of VBS camps and they would go week to week visiting different churches.
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

Hadi Half Pot Sits at $51,220 Entering Final Weekend of Sales

After two weekends of ticket sales, the Hadi Shriners Half Pot sits at $XX,XXX ahead of the final weekend of sales set to begin Friday afternoon. The Hadi Shriners are using the half pot as a way to try and help fill the gap in fundraising lost over the past 15 months due to the COVID pandemic. Like nearly every other non-profit in the Tri-State, the Shrine had no choice but to cancel nearly all their fundraisers in 2020, including their largest, the annual Shrine Circus at the Ford Center.
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

There’s a Beach in the Middle of Downtown Evansville and Your Kids Will Love it

I love working downtown, I feel like I'm in the heart of Evansville and I always enjoy taking walks on my lunch breaks to get some fresh air. On my walk the other day I spotted a really cool sight, a beach downtown! The Children's Museum of Evansville (or cMoe) has brought back their 5th Street Boardwalk again this year. So if you're wanting to get a taste of the beach life without driving too far, you can check out this fun pop-up beach downtown.
Indiana StatePosted by
KISS 106

Exciting Dinosaur Train Adventure For The Kids Coming To Indiana

Imagine traveling back in time to see how the dinosaurs lived and what they did! If your kids love adventure and dinosaurs they'll love riding the Dinosaur Adventure Train. Angel here and I remember experiencing Dinosaurs Alive at the Toledo Zoo when I was just nine years old and it was something I never forgot. Getting to learn all about their lives and seeing the real-life replicas of each one was completely amazing. Still to this day anytime I hear about dinosaurs even as an adult I get excited.
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

Patriotic Display Set up in Downtown Evansville Alley

Downtown Evansville has really grown and flourished over the last few years. It's been really fun to watch the downtown area grow. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has worked hard to bring fun photo ops and displays to the Main Street Walkway. One display recently came about in May when they created a fun Cinco de Mayo display with colorful papel picado lining the alley.
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

Dog Caught on Evansville Security Cameras Being Abandoned is Now Living the Sweet Life

There are so many incredible stories of rescue dogs rising like phoenixes from the ashes of a bad past, and Candy's story is one of those. You may remember back in April, an Evansville business found a dog that was dumped near their location by her owner. That dog is now named Candy. Candy's story touched the hearts of many on social media because the security cameras at Salvage Candy in Evansville caught the heartbreaking moment Candy's owner dumped her on the side of the road.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
KISS 106

Big Neighborhood Sale In Owensboro This Weekend

The weather is heating back up here in the Tri-State and it makes it the perfect time to hit the sales on Friday & Saturday. Audubon Acres Neighborhood on the west side of Owensboro is hosting their annual sale and you're invited. SALE INFORMATION. The sale will take place on...
GardeningPosted by
KISS 106

Pick Your Own Lavender at this Kentucky Farm

Getting out in the summer can be well, humid, however, getting out and gathering fruit, flowers, or just basking in nature can be fun and it can be totally relaxing, as relaxing as lavender. Speaking of lavender, there's a farm in Kentucky that is all about the plant. Lavender in...