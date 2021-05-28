Cancel
Theater & Dance

Viral Video of Man Dancing Joyfully In The Snow After Getting His Covid Vaccine Will Make Your Day

rachaelrayshow.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViral Video of Man Dancing Joyfully In The Snow After Getting His Covid Vaccine Will Make Your Day. Gurdeep Pandher makes dance videos from his wilderness home in the Yukon, Canada. Born in Punjab, India, Gurdeep says he's been dancing Bhangra—the traditional energetic dance style that originated in Punjab—all his life. He shares the story behind his latest video that went viral—filmed after he got his Covid vaccine in March. Plus, he teaches Rachael some Bhangra dance moves!

www.rachaelrayshow.com
#Viral Video#Dance Moves#Covid Vaccine
