UPDATE 1-Czech economy no longer needs support from loose policy, c.bank chief says

(Adds governor’s quote)

PRAGUE, May 28 (Reuters) - The Czech economy does not need further support from loose monetary policy, National Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Friday, reinforcing views that it may soon begin to unwind some of its pandemic relief measures.

The central bank has already flagged the possibility of raising its key two-week interest rate this year from 0.25%, where it has been since May 2020.

“We don’t see any reason to support the economy further by monetary expansion, because it won’t need it anymore,” Rusnok said in an interview broadcast by public radio.

Analysts and markets expect policy tightening could commence in the second half of the year, but Rusnok has suggested that a hike might be on cards already at the next policy meeting on June 23.

The central bank forecasts the economy will rebound by a modest 1.2% this year after a 5.6% contraction in 2020, when it was hit by the global COVID-19 pandemic. The bank sees growth accelerating to 4.3% in 2022. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Alex Richardson and Kim Coghill)

