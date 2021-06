If you’re looking for a shiny new laptop then the Memorial Day sales are where you need to be looking. In particular, the Dell Memorial Day sale is now on and it brings with it a massive discount on the Dell XPS 13 laptop. Right now, you can snap up a Dell XPS 13 laptop for just $949, saving you over $550 in the process. We can’t see there being a better time to snap up this fantastic laptop for considerably less than usual. Be quick, though. As is always the way with Dell sales, stock is strictly limited and once it’s gone, it’s gone.