Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Germany to offer COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12 from June

By Lina Saigol
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VorRG_0aEQsBGq00
Brianna Banuelos (L), 12, receives a first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after it was approved for use by the FDA in children 12 and over at a Los Angeles County mobile vaccination clinic on May 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) By patrick t. fallon/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=162uHC_0aEQsBGq00

Germany will start offering COVID-19 vaccines to children as young as 12 from June 7, pending a decision by the European drugs regulator, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Thursday.

The European Medicines Agency could approve use of the vaccine developed jointly by German biotech BioNTech (BNTX) and U.S. drug company Pfizer (PFE) for people aged 12 to 15, as soon as Friday, when it is scheduled to hold a news briefing.

“We will be able to make every citizen including children a vaccination offer by the end of the summer,” Merkel told a news briefing after talks with regional leaders, which was reported by Reuters. She stressed that immunization would be voluntary and wouldn’t have an impact on whether children can attend school.

Read: ‘Chances are’ children and teens are ‘going to do great’ with a COVID-19 vaccine, says Cleveland Clinic pediatrician

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer–BioNTech vaccine for 12-to-15 year-olds on May 10. The regulator had already approved use of the vaccine for Americans as young as 16 last year.

Earlier this month, Canada became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer–BioNTech vaccine for use in children aged between 12 and 15 years old, which the country’s chief medical adviser said would help support children to “return to a more normal life.”

Read: Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe in adolescents

U.S. biotech Moderna (MRNA) said this week that its COVID-19 vaccine had performed well in a trial in adolescents, and that the company will request emergency authorization for the vaccine in that age group early next month.

Plans to expand Germany’s vaccination program come as its pace has picked up in recent weeks. More than 40% of the population have now received at least one dose, and about 15% are fully vaccinated, said health minister Jens Spahn.

The number of confirmed coronavirus disease cases in Germany increased by 6,313 in the past week, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases on Thursday. The reported death toll rose by 269 to 87,995, the data showed.

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Los Angeles County, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Covid 19 Vaccine#Getty#European#Bntx#Reuters#Cleveland Clinic#Americans#The Robert Koch Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
FDA
Country
Germany
Related
POTUSPosted by
MarketWatch

CDC reclassified 'Delta' variant as one of concern

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reclassified the Delta variant as one of concern, underscoring how much more prevalent the B.1.617.2 variant first identified in India is becoming in the U.S. The variant was previously considered a variant of interest, a less concerning categorization; other variants of concern are the B.1.1.7 or Alpha, the B.1.351 or Beta, the P.1 or Gamma, and two others. The Delta variant made up less than 5% of cases in each state, as of May 22, which is the most recent data available on the CDC's website. However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, earlier this month said this variant seems to be more transmissible than the Alpha variant and may carry a higher risk of getting sicker and ending up in the hospital if someone gets infected with this variant.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

U.S. to buy another 200 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Shares of Moderna Inc. were down 1.2% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said the U.S. has agreed to buy an additional 200 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. This agreement includes the option to purchase other COVID-19 vaccine candidates that Moderna is developing. This could include booster shots, Moderna executives said in a news release. In total, the U.S. has ordered 500 million doses of the company's mRNA vaccine. Moderna's stock has soared 92.9% this year, while the S&P 500 is up 13.0%.
Medical & Biotechfirstwordpharma.com

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine approved for young people in Switzerland

Swissmedic has carefully examined the indication-extension application submitted by Pfizer on 7 May 2021. Swissmedic is extending the temporary ordinary authorisation of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to include young people aged between 12 and 15. Swissmedic reviewed the application for extension in an accelerated rolling procedure. The results of the...
Public HealthWECT

CDC report renews calls for young people to get COVID-19 vaccine

(CNN) – New COVID-19 cases continue to go down in the U.S., but top health officials are focusing on another number that’s rising. A weekly report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows an increase in the number of youths hospitalized with COVID-19 this spring. “More concerning were...
Public Healthirvinetimes.com

Strong immune response protects young children from Covid-19, suggests study

Young children have relative protection from coronavirus because their bodies produce a strong immune response to it, according to a new study. The University of Bristol and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children conducted research which found that infants produce relatively high levels of antibodies and immune cells which protect against the virus, compared to adults.
Madison, SDdailyleaderextra.com

MRHS offers one-dose COVID-19 vaccine

Madison Regional Health System has begun offering a free, one-dose regimen of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to all individuals age 18 or older. These vaccinations are now available through June 23. Because supplies are limited, individuals must call to schedule an appointment to receive a vaccination. To speed up...
Stanford, CANBC San Diego

COVID-19 Vaccine Trials for Children Underway at Stanford

The final phase COVID-19 vaccine trials are now underway for 5- to 11-year-olds at Stanford. Many hope this will be the final hurdle in the race to reach herd immunity. "It felt not that bad," Sofia Chavez, 6, said. "It felt just like a little pinch. Just a little pinch."
Medical & Biotechtribuneledgernews.com

Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID vaccines highly effective against Delta variant: study

While the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 makes its way across the globe, at least two of the available vaccines show promise in tamping down its severity. Two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine proved 79% effective against the Delta COVID-19 coronavirus variant, while the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was 60% effective, The Lancet said in a study published Monday.
Public HealthCaymanmama.com

Germany Covid-19: The celebrities of absurd vaccination publicity marketing campaign

From spending millions on videos deemed insensitive, commissioning an alleged Hamas supporter to promote the vaccine for the country’s Arabic-speaking population to getting “Baywatch” star David Hasselhoff to promote the jab while millions of people are still waiting desperately. The government is facing some heat for its absurd approach on the public awareness campaigns.
Industry104.1 WIKY

EU wants faster vaccine production in “age of pandemics”

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union plans to boost its early warning system and have a permanent capacity to produce about 300 million vaccines in the first six months of any new health emergency, as it prepares for “the age of pandemics”. The EU executive published on Tuesday a set...
Williams County, OHthevillagereporter.com

WCHD Offering Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

The Williams County Health Department has developed community talking points in an effort to provide useful information as we work together to prevent COVID-19 spread in our community. In the past 7 days (June 1st – June 8th), there have been 7 new cases, 0 hospitalizations, & 1 death reported....
PharmaceuticalsTribTown.com

The Latest: Moscow orders mandatory vaccine jabs for many

MOSCOW — Authorities in Moscow and the surrounding region on Wednesday made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for those working in retail, education, health care, public transport and other trades that provide services to a large number of people. Russian public health officials ordered businesses and institutions to ensure that 60% of...
WorldVoice of America

Germany Introduces CovPass Digital COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate

German health officials Thursday introduced that nation’s version of the digital COVID-19 vaccination pass, a smart phone app that will allow fully vaccinated Germans a simple way to prove their status. Speaking to reporters in Berlin, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Germans who have been fully vaccinated can use...