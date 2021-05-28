Miitopia Review -- Eyes Without a Face

What’s that? Tetriminos have begun falling from the sky? Huzzah! For a brave adventurer such as yourself, this is a great opportunity to test your mettle in battle. Mount your trusty steed and gallop to the frontlines to join Tetris® 99 for a new Miitopia™ themed MAXIMUS CUP! This week’s Tetris 99 21st MAXIMUS CUP event gives you the chance to earn an in-game theme based on the Miitopia game. With the Tetris 99 game on the Nintendo Switch™ system, you’ll be able to put your reflexes and dexterity to the test. Whether you’re a renown Warrior, Pop Star or Chef, there’s nothing like unwinding at the end of the day with a hearty challenge in the latest MAXIMUS CUP. The Tetris 99 21st MAXIMUS CUP event runs from 12 a.m. PT on June 18 to 11:59 p.m. PT on June 21. To participate, Nintendo Switch Online members* just need to play the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. Players will earn event points based on their placement in each match. Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by Miitopia.