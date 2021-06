Junghoon Son, the visionary behind Vandy the Pink, is gearing up for the warmer months with a selection of weekly Hawaiian-inspired apparel drops. First garnering industry attention for his custom sneaker designs on Nike’s Air Force 1s, Son solidified his place in fashion after founding the aforementioned label in 2017. Named after his mother’s now-closed Korean clothing store, Vandy the Pink serves as the designer’s haven for stylistic experimentation. Following the unveiling of a full-ranging essentials collection and the reveal of the upcoming “VTP Carpenter Mule” slip-on shoe, Vandy the Pink has announced its latest project: a series of 29 Hawaii-inspired beach sets that will roll out on a weekly basis throughout the summer.