Joel Embiid is the most dominant paint scorer in the NBA. He’s a beast in the post-up, a crafty offensive mind with more moves than a bowl of Jello, and one of the few players league-wide who can call himself a plus-percentage shooter from every zone across the halfcourt with a straight face. Embiid has been so good that, according to FiveThirtyEight, he comes in as the second-best offensive center in the NBA and has the 16th best overall offensive Raptor score in the league.