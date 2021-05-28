Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Do I have to respond to this card from the Indiana Election Division?

By Rafael Sánchez
Posted by 
WRTV
WRTV
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wV41W_0aEQrwLq00

INDIANAPOLIS — It's not junk mail.

You probably received a card from the Indiana Election Division making sure you live at the address you use to vote.

Here's a look at what it means.

Question

Can I be prevented from voting if I don't respond to the card?

Answer

The Indiana Election Division sent four postcards to the Sanchez home. My wife and I vote in-person, and our kids in college vote absentee.

The address verification cards are good, so no action is necessary. If your postcard is addressed to someone who doesn't live in your home, then you need to write "Return to Sender" on the front of the post card.

So will this impact someone's ability to vote? Here's your Fact Check.

WRTV photo
The Indiana Election Division sent cards to voters for address verification.

The state will seek to find voters who moved with a second mailer. Those who don't respond by Aug. 27 will be classified as "inactive," but they can still vote in the 2024 Presidential Election year.

Inactive voters can still cast a ballot, but expect a conversation at the polling site to explain your situation. Voters who ignore this whole process through 2024 could see their registration canceled.

Under canceled status, your name will not be listed on the Election Day poll list after 2024. If you moved from your original address, then you may be unable to vote in any elections in 2025 and beyond without a new registration.

WRTV photo
Residents should write "return to sender" on the back of their voter verification postcard if they are not the voter listed under the address.

So how much is this costing taxpayers? The legislature set aside $2.5 million for this effort.

The National Voter Registration Act of 1993 requires states to do voter list maintenance. Indiana state law requires the secretary of state to do this every two years.

When it comes to voter registration and taking care of your status, you can go to IndianaVoters.in.gov .

We'd like to hear what's on your mind.

Is there something you have been wondering about?

Is there a story we've covered that you'd like to see the resolution to?

Are you looking for more information behind a decision that's been made in your community?

Send your questions to workingforyou@wrtv.com

WRTV

WRTV

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Electionspiercecountygro.org

Official Voter Registration Notice Postcard

The Wisconsin Elections Commission sent a mailing yesterday to voters who have not voted in the last four years. Voters who receive the mailing will need to take action and respond to the mailing to stay registered to vote. Over 180,000 Wisconsin voters are at risk of being purged from the rolls if they do not respond to the mailing by July 15.
ElectionsAPG of Wisconsin

Wisconsin Election Commission mails 186,900 postcards to ‘missing' voters

(The Center Square) – The Wisconsin Elections Commission has mailed nearly 200,000 postcards to voters who have not cast a ballot in years. “State law requires the Wisconsin Elections Commission to mail notices to registered voters who have not voted in four years,” Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said. “These voters have 30 days to respond and tell their clerk whether they want to stay on the active voter list.”
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Week

Republicans just killed outdoor dining in Pennsylvania

Over the last year, restaurants across Pennsylvania have spent millions and millions of dollars reconfiguring themselves to sell takeout drinks and building outdoor shelters in nearby parking spaces, so that people could continue to eat out without risking being infected with COVID-19. That enormous investment collided headlong this week with...
Electionslivinginthenews.com

New Voter Education Page On VoteIdaho.gov

The Secretary of State’s office has launched a new Voter Education page on VoteIdaho.gov, Idaho’s election information website. The new page collects the recently developed Voter Education video series in one place. A new video released today brings the count of videos available today to 11. It covers the topic...
Congress & Courtskisswtlz.com

Manchin circulates list of demands for voting legislation

Washington — Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia has circulated a list of demands for voting legislation among his Democratic colleagues, indicating he may be willing to consider a revised version of the sweeping voting and elections reform bill that the Senate will take up at the end of the month.
Congress & Courtsdemocracydocket.com

Sen. Manchin Releases List of S. 1 Provisions He Supports

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As Senate Democrats head toward a vote on the landmark For the People Act in the coming weeks, Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) who has said he will not vote for the current version of the bill, released a memo outlining which provisions and reforms he would support. Among the key policies in the legislation that Manchin says he would vote for are universal early voting, a ban on partisan gerrymandering, automatic voter registration and making Election Day a federal holiday. However, he would add provisions to mandate voter ID for all voters and expand the power of election officials to purge voters from the rolls.
Washington, DCiowatorch.com

Ernst Blasts Democrats’ Election Bill

WASHINGTON – U.S Senator Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, a former commissioner of elections in Montgomery County, on Wednesday spoke on the Senate floor criticizing S.R. 1 saying the bill would force taxpayers to pay for politicians’ political campaigns, eliminate voter ID requirements at the polls, and put Washington, D.C. bureaucrats in charge of America’s local and state-run elections systems.
Michigan StateAOL Corp

Michigan Republicans pass bills to add voter ID requirements

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control the Michigan Senate passed contentious legislation Wednesday that would mandate a photo ID to vote in person and add identity requirements for people who want to vote by mail. The bills, which were sent to the GOP-led House on party-line 19-16 votes, are...
Electionssouthernminn.com

Voting rights and responsibilities

We, as Americans, all want to make sure that our democracy works well. Voting is a basic right and responsibility of all citizens no matter our party affiliation, our race or our religious beliefs. We should be working to make voting easy and safe for everyone. The voter ID provision...
Minoritiesthefulcrum.us

Voter ID laws pose significant barriers to transgender voters

In most parts of the country, transgender and nonbinary voters face significant barriers to the ballot box — which have only increased with the recent wave of restrictive voting laws. In particular, requiring identification in order to cast a ballot can make voting inaccessible and even unsafe for trans and...
Arizona Statetucson.com

Letter: Voter suppression in AZ

At least 5 voter suppression bills passed in at least one chamber of the AZ State Legislature, all by Republican legislators. These bills could soon be state law. The aim of these laws is to make it difficult to vote. Disempowering voters is how a minority party consolidates their own power and wealth at the expense of the citizenry.
Electionswetaskiwintimes.com

Now hiring election workers

Do you want to serve your community, earn money and support the democratic process? Become an election worker!. Strathcona County is hiring 450 election workers for the municipal and school trustee elections, being held on Monday, October 18 of this year. Various positions need to be filled for Election Day...
Congress & Courtsdemocracydocket.com

Democrats Pledge $10 Million in Voter Protection Efforts for 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) announced on Tuesday that they plan to invest $10 million into efforts to protect voters and expand ballot access in the lead-up to the 2022 elections. The committee is launching a program called “Defend the Vote” in a move to combat Republican efforts across the country to suppress the vote through disenfranchising laws and limiting access to the ballot box. The program will provide funding for litigation against these laws, on-the-ground organizers to help register voters and a public information campaign to highlight Republican suppression efforts.
Congress & Courtsdfl3cd.org

AG Garland to double enforcement staff to protect voting rights

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday announced the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division will double the number of enforcement staff dedicated to protecting the right to vote in the next 30 days. Why it matters: After an election fraught with baseless claims of fraud and a recent flurry of voter...
Greenville, NCDaily Reflector

Country needs informed voters, not more voters

I weary of hearing the incessant mantra: “Everyone needs to vote.” “We want more people voting.” Nonsense. What this country, even this community, needs are people who care enough to have formed a deliberately considered interest in the issues, doing the voting. To those who have served the public interest...
Pennsylvania Stateresistthemainstream.org

Pennsylvania Governor Speaks on GOP-Backed Election Integrity Bill

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s office (D) suggested this week that he is unlikely to sign election legislation put forward by Republicans in the state. What they said: Wolf’s office issued a statement on Sunday in response to Republicans’ efforts to pass election laws that panned the proposed bill. Wolf press...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Manchin outlines policy demands on election legislation

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) outlined a list of policy demands on election legislation Wednesday, Politico reports, opening the door for potential compromise with his Democratic colleagues on their expansive election and anti-corruption bill. Why it matters: Manchin is the only Democratic senator who has not signed on to the voting...
Congress & CourtsEyewitness News

Local senators pushing for voter reform

(WFSB) – Connecticut’s U.S. Senators are pushing for voter reform. The Secretary of State joined Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal to talk about the For the People Act on Monday. The bill focuses on campaign spending and would change laws around how people vote. It would allow two weeks...