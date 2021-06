It’s clear something is on the horizon. In their 2022 lineup announcement, Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival touted “Lorde, who will emerge from her retirement with her third album after her unforgettable visit in 2018.” She’s been sharing progress reports on her “fucking good” new music via email dispatches to fans over the past few years and hinted at its release in 2021 while urging her fellow New Zealand young people to vote last fall. She has also confirmed the new album has a title, conceptualized during the 2019 trip to Antarctica that inspired her to begin writing again. And just this afternoon, Lorde updated her website with a “Solar Power” teaser featuring that leaked artwork and a caption: “Arriving in 2021… Patience is a virtue.”