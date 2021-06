The 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo Makes One of Our Favorite SUVs Even Faster

There’s no denying that the Mazda CX-5 is one of the most popular and best reviewed compact crossover SUVs on the market. Every year, it wins numerous awards, and the latest model is just as popular as ever, if not even more so, due to an upgraded infotainment system and additional trim levels. In fact, the 2021 Mazda CX-5 now has seven different trims available; so if you head to your favorite Mazda CX-5 dealer, you’re going to find a lot of options to choose from. And while I’m not here to really give you a buyer’s guide, I am going to help you out with sorting through some of these choices.