Soccer

Playoff recap: How Brentford made it to Wembley for a second season in a row

By Matthew Bottomley
thetopflight.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest London side, Brentford, overcame a 1-0 first-leg deficit to take a place in the Play-off Final at Wembley with a thrilling 3-1 win over Bournemouth. Going into the game the Bees knew they had to attack after losing the first leg down on the south coast, and attack they did, taking the majority of possession but a horrible mix up from a corner led to a lethal Bournemouth counterattack, Arnout Danjuma the scorer again, doubling the Cherries advantage.

thetopflight.com
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Thomas Frank
Person
Marcus Forss
Person
Vitaly Janelt
Person
Lloyd Kelly
