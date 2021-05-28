Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Officials remind people of the importance of water safety ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

By Meghan Drakas
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 20 days ago
Officials remind people of the importance of water safety ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l161B_0aEQrlt500

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KMIZ)

State officials are reminding Missourians to be safe on the water during Memorial Day Weekend.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri has averaged over 46 non-boating related drownings per year on streams, rivers, ponds and lakes over the past five years. MSHP says this does not include swimming pool drownings.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drownings are also the leading cause of injury death for children ages 1-14 and the fifth leading cause of unintentional injury death in the United States. The CDC says life jackets around all bodies of water are a must for kids and even weaker swimmers. When kids are playing around water, the CDC recommends adults should be present at all times and avoid distractions such as reading a book or talking on the phone.

The CDC also states about 10 people die everyday from unintentional drowning and almost 80% of all people who drown are male . A couple of factors raise the risk of drowning while on the water including the lack of a life jacket, location, swimming ability and alcohol use.

The CDC says drownings in natural water settings such as lakes or rivers increase with age and more than half of fatal and nonfatal drownings for individuals 15-years-old and above happen in a natural water setting. According to U.S. Coast Guard data for boating incidents in 2010, 72% of boating deaths were caused by drowning and 88% of the victims were not wearing life jackets. The CDC also states nearly 70% of water deaths in adults involve alcohol use.

The U.S. Coast Guard says that life jackets save lives but they must be fitted properly to work. The Coast Guard says the life jacket must be the right size and in good condition to work correctly.

Life jackets also come in a variety of sizes for kids including infant, child and youth size. Once a child moves past 88 pounds, it is recommended to size up to an adult size.

The post Officials remind people of the importance of water safety ahead of Memorial Day Weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
918
Followers
422
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Safety#Memorial Day Weekend#Cdc#Missourians#Mshp#Cdc#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Eugene, ORKVAL

As weather heats up, officials urge safety on the water

EUGENE, Ore. — As the weather heats up people are looking to cool down, but there are a few important safety tips you need to remember before testing out the waters. "Lifejackets are really really important and they have to be worn to work," explains Ashley Massey with the Oregon State Marine Board. "There isn't time to put one on in an emergency. With swift current that jacket is going to float downstream."
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Rise in deaths puts focus on water safety for young people

Drownings among infants and children in Louisiana rose 60% in 2020, snapping five straight years of declining numbers, the Louisiana Department of Health said in a news release recently. In 2020, those numbers rose to 24 fatalities after experiencing 15 the year before. Infants and children are classified as those...
Fargo, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Essentia Health Reminds People to take Precautions Ahead of Weekend Heatwave

(Fargo, ND) -- With excessive heat forecast for much of our region in the coming days, experts are urging caution. Temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 90s and even reach 100 by Friday, creating conditions ripe for heat-related illness such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion. This is especially true given the time of year; typically, we don’t see this kind of weather until mid-summer, so the heat could catch people off-guard.
Alachua, FLalachuacounty.us

Pool Safety Reminders

With summer approaching and children ready to play in the pool, Alachua County Fire Rescue would like to remind parents and caregivers to take precautions and remain alert when their kids are in and around the water. Drowning is preventable, yet it is the leading cause of death in children...
Politicskxlp941.com

DNR offers water safety reminder amid heat wave

As the warm weather continues, more of us are cooling off in the water. The DNR’s Lisa Dugan recommends:. “You know whether you’re heading to the beach or to the pool it’s always a smart idea to designate a water watcher and what that means is that there’s one person who is strictly eyes on the water watching the people who are in the water.”
Madison, WInbc15.com

UW Health provides water safety reminders to keep families safe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As pools and swimming areas start to open up in Wisconsin, the Pediatric Injury Prevention program at American Family Children’s Hospital is offering water safety reminders to keep families safe this summer. “Being outdoors in the water is a wonderful summertime experience for the whole family,...
Red Crosswesterville.org

Water Safety

As temperatures rise, more families will seek out water activities. The Westerville Division of Fire (WFD) is joining the American Red Cross and U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in reminding residents to practice water safety this summer. The American Red Cross recommends taking the following steps to ensure a...
Boats & Watercraftsmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND LAKE PATROL REPORT

The Precinct 1 Constable’s Marine Division would like to report the statistics for this past holiday weekend. The Constable’s Office responded to twenty-nine (29) incidents on the lake. Deputies responded to three minor boating accidents and arrested three (3) individuals. Two (2) for Boating While Intoxicated (BWI) and one for a felony narcotics offense.
Public HealthFairbanks Daily News-Miner

CDC relaxes outdoor mask rules on boats and ferries

Facial masks will no longer be required in outdoor settings on maritime vessels, according to a national Coast Guard update released last week. According to the directive, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will amend its COVID-19 prevention policies related to commercial maritime vessels and facilities, including ferries. Affected...
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Paddlers Reminded To Be Safe On The Water This Summer

SPRINGFIELD – Safety on the water should be a priority for all boaters this summer – from motor boat operators and passengers to those boaters who prefer non-motorized watercraft. Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Conservation Police and Safety Education experts remind paddlers to stay alert to their surroundings, weather and water conditions, and other factors that can put them at risk on Illinois lakes, rivers, and streams. “Paddling is becoming more and more Continue Reading
Boone County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County Fire official stresses water safety as summer heats up

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Temperatures are expected to reach the triple digits this week and fire officials are stressing the importance of water safety. "It's important that people don't go out there alone," said Gale Blomenkamp, the Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief. "Make sure that somebody knows what you're doing, where you're going to The post Boone County Fire official stresses water safety as summer heats up appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbus, OHAthens Messenger

Significant drop in fatalities during Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting nine deaths on Ohio’s roadways during the 2021 Memorial Day weekend – less than half the amount of fatalities from Memorial Day weekend in 2020. Last year, during the same time period, 20 roadway fatalities were reported by OSHP. When compared...