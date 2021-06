What a weekend. The Nets are one up on the Bucks. The Islanders evened their series with the Bruins. Golfer Jon Rahm built a six-shot lead at the Memorial and then was told to go home. Serena Williams is heading home after losing at the French Open. The Knicks are dead, but everyone agrees they don’t play casketball any longer. And in the Fun City Bowl (Fun City? Who are they kidding), the NYPD beat the FDNY. Mayor Bill de Blasio’s rendition of the O’Jays classic “Back Stabbers” a halftime treat.