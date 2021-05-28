New directions | Sow There!

Albion College invites applications for the Career and Placement Director position. We are especially interested in candidates who will contribute to a campus climate that supports equity, diversity, and belonging. The Career and Placement Director will provide holistic personal and career development for The Philadelphia Center’s students. The Career and Placement Director will work closely with the Executive Director to steward strategic partnerships, community relationships, and provide internships and placement oversight. As a holistic role, the Career and Placement Director is invested in an integrated 360-degree student experience. Independent judgment is required to plan, prioritize, and organize a diversified workload with sensitivity and confidentiality. Albion College is an anti-racist institution. This position will actively promote diversity, belonging and equity through critical and compassionate communication and strategic outreach efforts to various students, faculty and staff (e.g., historically under-represented, first-generation, undocumented and DACA students, LGBTQ students).