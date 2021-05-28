New directions | Sow There!

“I’m staying positive for my teachers, but I’m burning out — and it’s only my first year on the job,” a high school principal in northern Virginia recently wrote to me. “I’m getting an earful from all sides, and there’s no way to make everyone happy. I have a lot less power than people seem to believe.” As he prepares to return to campus after nearly a year of virtual instruction, he added, frustrations and complaints only seem to be increasing. For instance, he regularly hears from angry teachers who were denied their requests (under the Americans with Disabilities Act) to continue working, remotely, and he keeps hearing from parents who worry that when the school reopens, their children will get “nothing more than glorified babysitting.” Concluding his letter, he asked, “Is there some magical principal out there who isn’t fielding dozens of complaints weekly? If so, please tell me what they’re doing differently. How are they communicating the constraints and limitations of their role to their community in a way that doesn’t anger everyone?”