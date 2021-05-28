Warriors dump Wildcats

BLOOMSBURG — In playoff baseball, you often can’t afford any significant miscues. Neither Montoursville nor Athens played pristine defense — with two and three errors, respectively — but Montoursville made more out of Athens’ errors than the Wildcats made of the Warriors. The result was a season-ending loss for Athens, 9-2, in the District IV Class AAAA semifinals to Montoursvllle Thursday night. Athens ends the season at 12-9. Montoursville drew first blood, scoring in the second on a pair of Athens errors. Dylan Moll reached on a one-out, two-base error. The Wildcats got the second out, but another error off the bat of C.J. Signor allowed Moll to score.