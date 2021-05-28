Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomsburg, PA

Warriors dump Wildcats

By Sports Staff
Morning Times
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMSBURG — In playoff baseball, you often can’t afford any significant miscues. Neither Montoursville nor Athens played pristine defense — with two and three errors, respectively — but Montoursville made more out of Athens’ errors than the Wildcats made of the Warriors. The result was a season-ending loss for Athens, 9-2, in the District IV Class AAAA semifinals to Montoursvllle Thursday night. Athens ends the season at 12-9. Montoursville drew first blood, scoring in the second on a pair of Athens errors. Dylan Moll reached on a one-out, two-base error. The Wildcats got the second out, but another error off the bat of C.J. Signor allowed Moll to score.

www.morning-times.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Athens, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Montoursville, PA
City
Bloomsburg, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Reeder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Mason#Kraft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Supreme Court upholds the Affordable Care Act

The Supreme Court has upheld the Affordable Care Act after several states filed a lawsuit alleging the individual mandate was unconstitutional and was not a legitimate use of Congress' taxing authority. NBC's Pete Williams has details.
Posted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines in a 268-161 vote to scrap the 2002 authorization for...
Posted by
Reuters

Analysis: Inside Hong Kong's Apple Daily, China's besieged liberal media icon

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Journalists at Apple Daily, a feisty Hong Kong newspaper, had been bracing for some kind of a crackdown. The splashy Chinese-language tabloid - which mixes celebrity gossip, investigations of the powerful and pro-democracy editorials - has increasingly been under the scrutiny of the authorities since the arrest last August of owner Jimmy Lai, who remains in jail for joining unauthorised rallies.
NBC News

Justice Department drops lawsuit over John Bolton book critical of Trump

Lawyers for the Justice Department and John Bolton told a federal judge late Wednesday that the government no longer wishes to pursue legal action against the former Trump national security adviser over his book critical of the Trump White House, ending an attempt to seize his profits from the book.
EconomyPosted by
NBC News

Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week despite an ongoing recovery in the U.S. employment market, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended June 12 totaled 412,000, compared to the previous week’s 375,000. That was the highest number since May 15. Economists surveyed...