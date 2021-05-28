Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The Regents followed history in order not to repeat it

By Keith Edgerton
Posted by 
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YtBbr_0aEQrWb400

Last week the Montana university system’s governing body, the Montana Board of Regents, voted unanimously to file a lawsuit challenging House Bill 102. The law allows for open carrying of firearms on public college campuses and in classrooms by nearly anyone. It was to take effect June 1. The legislature authorized $1 million to implement the law, though only if the Regents didn’t challenge it in court.  It was truly a million-dollar decision.

The Regents’ decision drew on our deep, troubled history in higher education with the political and economic forces that govern the state.

For nearly 50 years, the board, to varying degrees of success, has sought to protect and insulate our higher educational system from whatever political winds may be battering against it. The 100 citizen/public servants who crafted our current state constitution in 1972 were especially sensitive to our long history of corporate and political abuse and created the board in some measure to protect the university system. It would have been an enormous tragedy last week, and a slap in the face of those dedicated founding fathers and mothers, if the Board had not voted to file suit against this attempted ham-fisted political intrusion into the governance of the system.

The textbook case that many still point to—including Steve Barrett, a former chair of the Board of Regents, in a recent searing editorial urging the Board to challenge HB 102—is an incident in 1919 that involved a bright, ambitious, economist, Louis Levine.  It occurred at the height of the Anaconda Copper Mining Company’s unfettered economic and political power and at the outset of the notorious “Red Scare” that swept across the nation in the wake of World War I. Those century-old events serve as a primer in what can go terribly wrong when political power attempts to subvert time-honored academic freedom.

Some background.  Levine was a brilliant, Ivy League-trained, young economist hired by the University of Montana in 1916.  He was also a Russian Jewish immigrant.  Both the president of the University, E.O. Sisson, and Edward Elliott, the Chancellor of the university system, sensed a golden opportunity to showcase the talented economist and encouraged Levine to undertake a scholarly analysis of the taxation system in Montana.  There was grassroots movement afoot to revise Montana’s tax structure which had been hard baked into the 1889 State constitution by the mining interests that shaped that document.  An ulterior hope was that Levine’s work might help uncover new revenue streams for the university system’s chronically woeful funding.

Levine then undertook a painstaking, dispassionate, scholarly study of taxation rates on the various industries and entities in the Treasure State.  I’ll spare the mundane details, but it revealed what most Montanans already intuitively knew:  the Anaconda Company, by far the state’s wealthiest business operating in the nation’s richest ore-producing district, paid Montana a pittance on its net proceeds while agriculture, property owners, and small business shouldered the lion’s share of the state’s tax burden.

In 1918, as Levine fine-tuned his research, Chancellor Elliott promoted the young economist around the state to various groups and organizations.  Levine shared his work in a series of articles in the then-progressive newspaper, The Daily Missoulian, with the State Tax Commission, and at a high-profile tax conference organized by the farmers and ranchers in Lewistown. Until then, the mild-mannered academic had flown under the radar but by now lawyers and executives of the Anaconda Company had gotten wind of his findings.  Anaconda-backed speakers lined up to excoriate him at the Lewistown conference and within several weeks the company’s chief legal counsel demanded Elliott and the state Board of Education undertake an investigation of Levine for “espousing socialism” in his research and teachings at the University of Montana.  After all, how could anyone trust anything coming from a closet Bolshevik?  (As a sidebar, in the 1910s the chancellor then oversaw the university system, serving at the pleasure of the state Board of Education, a body completely beholden to the governor and the legislature).  Chancellor Elliott demurred until he had more evidence.

Meanwhile, by early 1919 Levine had finalized his material for scholarly publication.  But suddenly Chancellor Elliott, who earlier had been so full-throated in his promotion of Levine’s work and had enthusiastically encouraged the University of Montana press to publish it, lost his nerve. The Anaconda Company and the governor had gotten to him, threatening to cut the system’s appropriation.  Elliott abruptly ordered Levine to shelve his research.  Levine, undeterred, and encouraged by several of the nation’s leading economists, found a willing New York publisher.  The result was a small pamphlet, “The Taxation of Mines in Montana.”  Elliott promptly suspended Levine for “insubordination” justifying that to publish his work would be inimical to the welfare of Montana higher education. To his credit, UM’s President, Edward Sisson, stood by his beleaguered professor, but was ultimately powerless to circumvent Elliott’s action.

The case made national headlines and had the salutary effect of ensuring that thousands more would read an otherwise technical, scholarly economic treatise replete with descriptions of property valuation formulas, analysis of gross versus net proceeds, and small-print graphs detailing the overall (inequitable) tax structure of Montana.  Earlier State Board of Education provisions required that the university appoint university faculty to form a “Committee on Service” to investigate and report back to the board and make recommendations.  Not surprisingly, the committee—comprised of some of U of M’s most distinguished faculty– offered a lengthy, blistering report to the Board.  The actions of the chancellor had “made the University stand in the minds of people throughout the United States as a horrible example of narrow-mindedness, bigotry, and intolerance” from which the “University has suffered irreparable harm.”  Furthermore, the actions “weaken the morale of the faculty and students, destroy the confidence of the people of the state in the intellectual integrity of their educational institutions, and subvert all sound principles of educational policy concerning freedom of thought and expression.”

The committee recommended Levine’s reinstatement.  Despite the governor’s opposition—his strings tightly tethered to Anaconda–Elliott and the Board bowed to public and national opinion and reinstated Levine, though admitting that they were right in the first place in suspending him.  Within a few months, however, Levine had had enough and left the state to pursue a lengthy and distinguished academic and publishing career, ultimately leading to an appointment as a senior economic advisor to the United Nations after World War II.

For all of us in higher education in Montana, the Levine case and the heavy-handedness of the Anaconda Company remains firmly embedded in the background, hard-wired into our professional academic DNA.  It remains a sobering, cautionary tale.  The company’s periodic chicanery was, in some measure, why the 100 citizen-strong 1972 Constitutional Convention created the Board of Regents, to act as a buffer, as a shield against the naked abuse of corporate-backed power in a small state, power that for so long had dominated—and perverted–the state’s political culture.  Imagine what the future might hold if HB 102 had been allowed to stand, unchecked.  It isn’t much of a stretch to envision funding held hostage perhaps to the elimination of undesirable curriculum.

This wouldn’t have led us simply down a gradual slippery slope, but rather put us in a freefall into a dark abyss.

The people of Montana need a strong, independent Montana Board of Regents that oversees an equally robust, independent Montana University system.  Critical inquiry, teaching, research, publication, no matter how inconvenient or uncomfortable it might make its citizenry, is vital in a free society.  Yes, HB 102 is about guns and where and who can carry them, but that’s a wholly separate and secondary subject at this point; it is also about something much more, something much larger.  Last week, perhaps unwittingly, the members of the Board of Regents acknowledged our past, with an eye toward our future.  They should be applauded for their stance.

Keith Edgerton is professor of history and the chairman of the history department at Montana State University-Billings.

The post The Regents followed history in order not to repeat it appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

788
Followers
443
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University System#Legislature#House#The Board Of Regents#The University Of Montana#Russian#Jewish#The Treasure State#Montanans#The Anaconda Company#The Daily Missoulian#The State Tax Commission#Anaconda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Taxation
Related
CollegesPosted by
Daily Montanan

Commissioner: Montana University System had ‘most successful’ session in initial assessment

The Montana University System may have counted its best session yet with $75 million for infrastructure from the Legislature, according to the Commissioner of Higher Education. “Believe it or not, at least by our initial glances at this, it’s probably the most successful session we’ve had monetarily,” said Commissioner Clayton Christian on Wednesday. In an […] The post Commissioner: Montana University System had ‘most successful’ session in initial assessment appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Regents, AG’s office make case to judge on block of campus carry law

The Montana Board of Regents and the Attorney General’s Office faced off in court Monday, making their case to a district judge who will decide whether to continue blocking a policy signed into law in February to allow for firearms to be carried on college campuses — the law was set to go into effect […] The post Regents, AG’s office make case to judge on block of campus carry law appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Montanan

Of the people, by the people and for the people: Montana’s 1972 Constitutional Convention

Ten, twelve? How many lawsuits challenging laws passed during the 2021 legislative session will emerge? The Republican majority’s behavior during the session exemplified extreme partisanship, disregard for citizen input and little appreciation of Montana’s Constitution. Perhaps a history lesson would be helpful to understand the significance of our state Constitution and why their assault on […] The post Of the people, by the people and for the people: Montana’s 1972 Constitutional Convention appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Mother Jones

Jim Crow Killed Voting Rights for Generations. Now the GOP Is Repeating History.

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. On September 3, 1868, Henry McNeal Turner rose to speak in the Georgia House of Representatives to fight for his political survival. He was one of 33 new Black state legislators elected that year in Georgia, a revolutionary change in the South after 250 years of slavery. Eight hundred thousand new Black voters had been registered across the region, and the share of Black male Southerners who were eligible to vote skyrocketed from 0.5 percent in 1866 to 80.5 percent two years later.
Daily Montanan

Board of Regents raises tuition, nixes ACT, SAT score requirements

The Montana Board of Regents approved tuition increases across the Montana University System, albeit with questions from one member, and it also removed a requirement that students submit ACT or SAT scores for admission. The tuition increase for resident undergraduates will be 3 percent and start in the 2023 fiscal year. Tuition for resident undergraduates […] The post Board of Regents raises tuition, nixes ACT, SAT score requirements appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PoliticsMissoulian

Opinion: Board of Regents versus Montana Legislature

Under true bipartisanship, the outcome of any legislative bill should benefit the people being served, not the party of affiliation. What will the Montana Board of Regents have do to in order to retain full authority as provided for by the Montana Constitution?. Without litigation, the BOR must ensure the...
Earth SciencePosted by
Daily Montanan

A Yellowstone pioneer who also became a noted conservationist — Henry Wood Elliott

Henry Wood Elliott was a dedicated conservationist and explorer who, in 1871, helped create the first bathymetric map of Yellowstone Lake. Unlike many of his contemporaries, however, he declined to leave his name on any feature in Yellowstone. Geologists now honor Elliott’s legacy by referring to a very large explosion crater beneath Yellowstone Lake as […] The post A Yellowstone pioneer who also became a noted conservationist — Henry Wood Elliott appeared first on Daily Montanan.
EducationPosted by
Daily Montanan

State’s education leader wants less education for your children

Since Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen couldn’t offer one concrete example of a Montana problem teaching social studies and history, and since she couldn’t provide one example of a parent giving feedback on critical race theory, you can imagine my excitement at being Parent No. 1. So, consider this official written feedback to Arntzen’s […] The post State’s education leader wants less education for your children appeared first on Daily Montanan.
EducationKGLO News

Regents Free Speech Committee meets for first time

DES MOINES — The new Board of Regents Free Speech Committee met for the first time Wednesday on the heels of the governor signing a bill into law requiring free speech training at the three state universities. Regent and committee chair Gretta Rouse of Emnetsburg made some comments as the...
Collegeswuwm.com

Evers Appointee Selected As UW Regents Board President

An appointee of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was elected president of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents on Friday, defeating an appointee of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker in a rare contested race. Regent Ed Manydeeds, an attorney from Eau Claire, beat Regent Michael M. Grebe, the current board...
Daily Montanan

Arizona election audit observer: County data could be under review at Montana lab

Observers of a Legislature-sponsored review and recount of election results in Arizona’s largest county alleged last week that “copies of voting system data” were sent to an unnamed lab in Montana with little explanation, according to a summary of notes from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office, which sponsored the observers. The observation reads that […] The post Arizona election audit observer: County data could be under review at Montana lab appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Radio Iowa

Regents discuss free speech issues, training

The Board of Regents Free Speech Committee met for the first time Wednesday since the governor signed a bill into law requiring free speech training at the three state universities. Regent and committee chair, Gretta Rouse of Emmetsburg, made some comments as the meeting started. “As far as this committee...
EducationPosted by
Daily Montanan

Board of Regents, Ehrlick are right: Constitution means education should be separate from politics

Congratulations to Darrell Ehrlick on his fine editorial on “The Day the Regents Lived Up to the Montana Constitution.” Ehrlick is right that the 1972 Montana Constitution was designed to clarify and distinguish fundamental principles of public life from those subject to the shifting winds of political sentiment. The 100 delegates to the Convention viewed […] The post Board of Regents, Ehrlick are right: Constitution means education should be separate from politics appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Montanan

Many Asian Americans are struggling — invisibly

Like many low-wage restaurant workers, Su Hua Mei and her husband lost their jobs last spring as the pandemic took hold.   With a toddler to care for, it’s been a harrowing time for this immigrant couple from China. They speak little English and only finished high school. They’re at risk of eviction and their unemployment benefits may run […] The post Many Asian Americans are struggling — invisibly appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Judge blocks campus carry law until further notice

A District Court Judge ruled in favor of the Montana Board of Regents on Monday in blocking the implementation of a law that would allow expanded access to carry guns on college campuses until the policy’s constitutionality is resolved in court, saying the board would suffer irreparable injury if the law were to go into […] The post Judge blocks campus carry law until further notice appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LawPosted by
Daily Montanan

Judge temporarily enjoins HB102, sets hearing on injunction

Legislation passed this session significantly expanding permitless concealed carry of firearms won’t take effect on Montana University System campuses until further order from Lewis and Clark District Court. Friday, District Court Judge Michael McMahon granted a request from the Montana Board of Regents for a temporary restraining order over implementation of House Bill 102, the […] The post Judge temporarily enjoins HB102, sets hearing on injunction appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Real EstatePosted by
Daily Montanan

American Prairie Reserve adds 800 acres in Blaine County

American Prairie Reserve is pleased to announce the purchase of 800 acres near Cow Creek, located in Blaine County and within the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument. This parcel is American Prairie’s 32nd land acquisition and brings the conservation organization’s total deeded and leased acres to 420,425. Named for Cow Creek, which runs its length, […] The post American Prairie Reserve adds 800 acres in Blaine County appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Montanan

AG Knudsen targets anti-racism curricula in legal opinion

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen on Thursday issued a legal opinion asserting that aspects of the intellectual and academic framework known as critical race theory violate federal and state law, warning that schools that violate the law could be legally liable or risk losing government support. Knudsen writes that his opinion is not to ban […] The post AG Knudsen targets anti-racism curricula in legal opinion appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Montanan

Lawsuit challenges last-minute attempt by lawmakers to change judiciary, limit political speech on campus

A coalition of unlikely litigants has filed a lawsuit challenging the Legislature’s last-minute attempt to curb political speech on campuses and disqualify judges. The lawsuit, filed in Lewis and Clark County, brings the number to more than a dozen challenges the GOP-dominated legislature will have to defend. The latest challenge, filed Tuesday by Forward Montana, […] The post Lawsuit challenges last-minute attempt by lawmakers to change judiciary, limit political speech on campus appeared first on Daily Montanan.