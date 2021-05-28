Wildtending Walk No 3: Seed collection and keystone species | The Real Dirt

Thank you, Blue Jays! No, not the sports team—the bright blue, raucous bird that frequents our neighborhoods throughout the eastern US. It is quite likely that the majestic white oak tree that dominates the view from the back of our house came from an acorn that was “planted” by a Blue Jay many decades ago. As it turns out, jays and oaks have a long partnership stretching back thousands of years. The birds specialize in acorn gathering. A study in Blacksburg, VA found that Blue Jays transported and stored 54 percent of the acorn crop from a particular stand of oaks, and they ate a further 20 percent at the site. This is apparently one explanation of how oak trees of many species have become so widely distributed since the last ice age. The average distance from the seed tree to the jays’ cache sites was a little more than a kilometer.