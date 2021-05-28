Nina Marie Zerance

Zerance, Nina Marie, 72, passed away with her family by her side in Tampa, Fla. on May 27, 2021. Nina was born in Chatelet, Belgium on Dec. 11, 1948. She moved to Sayre, Pa. as a young child, where she later graduated from Sayre High School. She raised her family in West Orange, N.J. before moving back to her childhood home in Sayre in 1998. Nina worked as an ophthalmic assistant for over 25 years. She loved going for walks around town and hiking with friends.